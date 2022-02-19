Hurun India Wealth Report: Dollar-millionaire households in India increased to 4.5 lakh

New Delhi: The number of dollar-millionaire households in the country has increased by 11% to 4,58,000 households compared to last year, according to the latest Hurun India Wealth Report 2021. A dollar-millionaire household has a net worth of at least INR 7 crore.

According to the report, the number of Indian dollar-millionaire households is estimated to increase by 30% over the next five years to reach 6,00,000 households by 2026.

The report also noted that Mumbai is India’s millionaire capital, with 20,300 millionaires households. Mumbai is followed by Delhi and Kolkata with 17,400 and 10,500 millionaire households, respectively.

The Hurun India Wealth Report 2021 was released by Hurun Report, the world’s largest rich list compiler, provides insights into India’s wealth landscape. The report also gives insights into Indian millionaire brand preferences, consumption habits and lifestyle trends.

The Hurun Research Institute surveyed 350 Indian ‘millionaires’, individuals with a personal wealth of $1 million (or about Rs 7 crore). Also Read: Hurun India Wealth Report: Mumbai home to most dollar millionaires; Taj most preferred hospitality brand

The survey also noted that the number of those who classify themselves as happy in personal and professional lives slipped to 66 per cent in 2021, down from 72 per cent in the previous year. Also Read: How to check authenticity of Rs 500 notes? Follow RBI’s 17-point checklist or face losses

