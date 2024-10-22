Hyundai Motor India Stock Market Listing Today; Will Investors Make Big Money? Check GMP

New Delhi/Seoul: Hyundai Motor India is all set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday. This is Hyundai Motor's first listing outside South Korea and the largest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. The Indian subsidiary of South Korean automotive giant has surpassed the previous record set by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 2022, which then raised $2.5 billion.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,865-Rs 1,960 per share. The IPO is a pure offer for sale (OFS) and the entire proceeds will go to the promoter.

Hyundai Motor India Stock Market Listing: Will Investors Make Big Money? Latest GMP

As per reports, the Hyundai Motor India latest GMP has declined suggesting a 2% premium of Rs 45-50 w.r.t its issue price of Rs Rs 1,865-Rs 1,960 per share apiece. Experts suggest that the scrip will have a tepid debut in stock market. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Hyundai Motor India is the second-biggest carmaker in India, following Japan's Maruti Suzuki. Industry observers are keen on whether the company can enhance its local competitiveness through the listing on the Indian stock market.

The South Korean automotive giant has made aggressive investments in India in recent years.

Last year, Hyundai acquired General Motors' manufacturing plant in India's western city of Pune. The company is currently upgrading the facility with a smart manufacturing system, aiming to achieve a production capacity of over 200,000 units annually.