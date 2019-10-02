close

IGL reduces CNG price by Rs 1.90 per kg in Delhi; Rs 2.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad

Indraprashta Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday reduced the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR. The consumer price of CNG has been recuded by Rs 1.90 per kg in Delhi and Rs 2.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The new consumer price of CNG in Delhi is now Rs 45.20 per kg and Rs 51.35 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The reduced price will come into effect from 6.00 AM on October 3 (Thursday).

The reduction in CNG price comes just two days after the Centre cut domestic natural gas price by 12%. This is the first reduction in the natural gas price by the government in the last two-and-a-half year.

It is to be noted that natural gas is used to produce fertiliser and generate electricity and is also converted into CNG for use in automobiles. The prices of natural gas are set every six months.

