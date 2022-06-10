हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Business

IIP growth rises to 8-month high of 7.1 per cent in April

As per the data, power and mining sectors grew by 11.8 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

New Delhi: Industrial output grew by 7.1 per cent in April on better performance by power and mining sectors, as per government data released on Friday.

Manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 6.3 per cent in the first month of the current financial year, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Read More: ‘Disinvestment not for shutting down public firms,’ says FM Sitharaman

It further said growth rates over corresponding period of the previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. Read More: Fitch improves India's rating outlook to stable on 'solid' medium-term growth prospects

As per the data, power and mining sectors grew by 11.8 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

As per the use-based classification, the capital goods segment recorded a growth of 14.7 per cent, while the consumer durables sector expanded by 8.5 per cent.

NSO further said the primary goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure/ construction goods, and consumer non-durables sectors expanded by 10.1 per cent, 7.6 per cent, 3.8 per cent, and 0.3 per cent, respectively. 

