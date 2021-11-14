India International Trade Fair 2021 kicks off from today, check where to buy tickets from

New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair, one of the country's largest commercial and trade events, will take place in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan from November 14 to November 27. The event will have tickets available at 65 Delhi Metro stations.

The tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these stations' customer service centres, according to the DMRC. Also, the tickets can be booked from BookMyShow platform.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that it will begin selling entry tickets to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) for 'Business Days' on November 14 and general public days on November 19. The trade fair's 'business days' are November 14 to 18, while the general public days are November 19 to 27.

Here’s a list of metro stations you can get IITF 2021 tickets from:

Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.

Tickets for the IITF will not be available for purchase at the Supreme Court metro station, according to a DMRC press statement. This station is close to Pragati Maidan, where the fair will be held.

Additional ticketing counters, guards, officials, and employees will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as needed to accommodate the rush during the trade show.

IITF will be hosted in Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 to 27, with the theme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' the commerce ministry announced in early October.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation's India International Trade Fair (IITF) was conducted for the first time in 1979. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the fair was not held last year in 2020. The IITF had not been organised for the second time in its history. This happened for the first time in 1980.

Meanwhile, Bihar is the partner state for this year's trade show, with Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand as the focus states.

