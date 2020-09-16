India’s overall export declines by 25.42% during April-June period

New Delhi: India’s overall export (merchandise plus services) declined by 25.42% during period April-June 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of previous year, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said on Wednesday.

"The latest merchandise exports show a recovery, with export decline reducing to (-)12.66% in August,2020. With the gradual opening up of the economy after the nation-wide lockdown, industrial activity has started to normalize. The quick estimate of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for the month of June, 2020 stands at 107.8 as compared to 53.6 and 89.5 in April, 2020 and May, 2020 respectively," said an official release.

He informed that the government has taken several key steps to boost exports. Validity of Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) has extended by one year i.e. upto 31-3-2021 and relaxations granted and time lines extended due to COVID-19.

Interest Equalization Scheme on pre and post shipment rupee export credit has been extended by one year i.e. upto 31-3-2021.

Line Ministries have notified various sectoral incentive packages, such as Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and PLI Scheme by Department of Pharma for Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin has been launched to facilitate trade and increase FTA utilization by exporters.

A comprehensive “Agriculture Export Policy” is under implementation to provide an impetus to agricultural exports related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing sectors, Goyal said.

Promoting and diversifying services exports by pursuing specific action plans for the 12 Champion Services Sectors and Promoting districts as export hubs by identifying products with export potential in the District, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products, supporting local exporters/manufacturers to generate employment in the District, are some measures the government has undertaken.

Strengthening eco-system for adoption / implementation of mandatory technical standards for goods, services and skilling and Energising Indian missions abroad towards promoting our Trade, Tourism, Technology and Investment goals have also been initiated.

Goyal said that the government has announced announced package to support domestic industry, including through various banking and financial sector relief measures, especially for MSMEs, which constitute a major share in exports.