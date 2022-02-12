हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-US economy

India-US goods trade up 45% to USD 113 bn in 2021

Both the countries have made a commitment to facilitate actions necessary for increasing the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion.

India-US goods trade up 45% to USD 113 bn in 2021

The bilateral trade between India and the US rose by 45 per cent to USD 113 billion in 2021 compared to USD 78 billion in the previous year.

Both the countries have made a commitment to facilitate actions necessary for increasing the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion.

"India-US goods trade sets a new record! Goods trade witnessed a 45 per cent jump in 2021 from 2020 to reach a historic high of USD 113 billion," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-US economyIndian economyBilateral tradetrade
Next
Story

Labour ministry expands ESIC health check-up pilot to 15 cities

Must Watch

PT50S

IPL Mega Auction: Ishan Kishan will remain in Mumbai, Ishan becomes the most expensive player in the auction