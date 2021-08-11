Indian economy picking pace again, says PM Modi at CII meeting

New Delhi: Exuding confidence in the country's economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Indian economy is picking pace again.

Addressing industry chamber CII Annual Session 2021 via video conferencing, the PM said that the government stands by industry. The country now has 60 unicorns, 21 of them reaching that status in last few months, Modi said.

“We have taken bold decisions, reforms continued even during pandemic,” Modi said, adding that India is receiving record FDI because of reforms done in last few years. He further reiterated that the government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction.

"The New India is ready and committed to growing with the new world. India, which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, is today welcoming all types of investments. India is taking major leaps in ease of doing business ranking today," he added.

The PM highlighted that the situation is changing rapidly while sentiments of citizens lie with products that are made in India.

"It is not necessary for it to be an Indian company, but every Indian now wants to use products that are made in India. The nation has made up its mind," PM said.

