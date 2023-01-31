topStoriesenglish2567837
NewsBusinessEconomy
ECONOMIC SURVEY 2023

Indian Economy Poised to do Better, Inflation to be Well-Behaved Next Fiscal: CEA

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Indian Economy Poised to do Better, Inflation to be Well-Behaved Next Fiscal: CEA

New Delhi: Indian economy is poised to do better and is expected to grow 6.5-7 per cent in the remainder of the decade, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters here after the tabling of the Economic Survey in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nageswaran said that by and large, inflation is likely to be "well behaved" in FY2023-24 barring headwinds.

The Economic Survey, which has been prepared by the CEA, stated that RBI's projection of retail inflation at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal is neither too high to deter private consumption, nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest.

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.

Nageswaran said as long as oil prices remain below USD 100 per barrel, the projected growth rate would remain undisturbed. Nageswaran pointed out that the quality of public expenditure has gone up and the government has become more transparent with budget deficit numbers.

There is increased transparency in public procurement, he added. The CEA also said credit growth is picking up across sectors, and credit to MSMEs has grown at 30 per cent since January 2022, while NPAs in NBFCs is lower than what it was 15 months ago. He observed that India is well ahead of its targets for renewable energy mix.

Live Tv

Economic Survey 2023Overview of economyFMNirmala SithramanBudget Expectations 2023president speechIndia economic surveyEconomic Survey UPSChow to readeconomic survey for upscwhat is Economic Surveyeconomic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'