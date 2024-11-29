Indian-Origin CEO Buys Louis Vuitton Suitcase For Dog Worth Rs 14 Lakh; Netizens Not Taking It Warmly

New Delhi: Indian Origin top executive Ajay Thakore has sparked a social media storm after spending Rs 14 lakh on a luxury pet accessory for his pet, Aspen.

Ajay Thakore, CEO of Doctor Multimedia, purchased a designer bone-shaped dog suitcase from Louis Vuitton for his pet. The "Bone Trunk", a hard-shelled suitcase, complete with a varnished wooden tray and two bowls, cost a staggering Rs 14 lakh to Thakore.

Thakore shared an Instagram video of himself inside the store, joking about his dog's spending habits and captioning the video with the message, "Aspen's always spending money like there's no tomorrow. $20k Louis Vuitton bone trunk."

Thakore's video receives mixed reception on social media



The video shared by Thakore rapidly went viral, eliciting a range of opinions from social media users. While some users praised Thakore's extravagant gesture for his pet, others slammed the exorbitant spending, calling it a waste of money.

One user commented, "Is this supposed to be cool? You can waste money buying the stupidest things? No one is impressed."

"This pet travels better than I ever will!" another said.

One user said, "Imagine how far 20k would go at an animal rescue? Imagine how many animals without homes could benefit from that? Imagine the incredible feeling of knowing you saved many animal lives. Now that would be impressive."

"Man, this is a grotesque illustration of what's wrong in society. Imagine being such a gullible brand slave that you staff 10s of thousands on something so goddam pointless just so you can show off about it. How achingly insecure would you have to be to resort to this? Just a sickening lack of awareness or values," said another user.

However, some social media users backed Thakore saying that people have the freedom to spend their money anyway they want.

One user said, "I like folks who accumulate wealth and enjoy life on their terms. It's funny how many here are condemning this man's spending habits yet they would treat themselves to a $800 iPhone and don't consider charity at the time."