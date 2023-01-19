Union Budget 2023: Upcoming Budget to lay emphasis on Make In India, Vocal For Local

topStoriesenglish
As per the experts, the government is going to promote Make in India in the Union Budget 2023, and for this govt. is planning to make an export hub in every district under ODOP (One District One Product).

Jan 19, 2023
  • As per the reports, govt. is going to focus on Make in India and Vocal for Local.
  • FM is all set to present Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1.
  • The live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation will begin at 11 am.

New Delhi: As the Budget 2023 is approaching rapidly, people are watching this budget with great hope as this can be handy to "change" villages, agriculture, and the daily life of the common man and the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1. Ahead of the presentation, it is believed that FM will focus on Make in India and Vocal for Local. According to the reports, the government can announce some big reforms concerning reducing the dependency on imports and boosting local manufacturing.

Here are the detailed expectations of people and experts from the government in the forthcoming budget regarding Vocal For Local and Make In India. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023-24: All you need to know about process involved in making of Budget)

As per the experts, the government is going to promote Make in India in the Union Budget 2023, and for this govt. is planning to make an export hub in every district under ODOP (One District One Product). Its preparation will start from the pilot project in the first 50 districts. Going forward, 750 such clusters will be formed. The government will create logistics and multi-modal connectivity for this. (Also Read: 'Bullish trends dominant in run-up month to Budget')

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. The live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, February 1. Viewers will have a slew of options to choose from to stream the Budget 2022 presentation live. 

Viewers can view the live streaming of the Budget 2022 presentation on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and news channels. You can watch the live speech of the Finance Minister on Zee News Live TV online.

