India IIP

India's core sector growth at 2.1% in July

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

India&#039;s core sector growth at 2.1% in July

New Delhi: India' core sector growth rose to 2.1 percent in July as compared to the index 0.7 percent in June and 7.3 percent during the corresponding month last year, government data showed.

Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2019-20 was 3.0 percent, data showed. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Coal production declined by 1.4 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 1.8 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 4.4 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 6.2 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas declined by 0.5 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.8 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production declined by 0.9 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production increased by 1.5 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production increased by 6.6 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 10.9 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production increased by 7.9 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 4.2 percent in July, 2019 over July, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 6.4 percentduring April to July, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

India IIP
