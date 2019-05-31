close

Core sector growth

India's core sector growth at 2.6% in April

India&#039;s core sector growth at 2.6% in April

New Delhi: Growth of eight core sectors slowed to 2.6 percent in April compared to 4.7 in same month last year, government data showed on Friday.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 127.5 in April, 2019, which was 2.6 percent higher as compared to the index of April, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2018-19 was 4.3 percent.

Coal production increased by 2.8 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 7.4 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 4.3 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production increased by 1.5 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production increased by 0.8 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 13.3 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 5.8 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 5.2 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 6.9 percent in April. Its cumulative index declined by 4.1 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production declined by 0.8 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 0.8 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production declined by 4.4 percent in April. Its cumulative index increased by 0.3 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

