India's core sector growth declines by 6.5% in March

New Delhi: India's core sector output declined 6.5 percent in March as compared to the same period last year. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2019-20was 0.6 percent, an official release said.

Coal production increased by 4.0 per cent in Marc. Its cumulative index declined by 0.5 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 5.5 per cent in March. Its cumulative index declined by 5.9 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The Natural Gas production declined by 15.2 per cent in March, 2020 over March. Its cumulative index declined by 5.7 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production declined by 0.5 percent in March. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizers production declined by 11.9 percent in March. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production declined by 13.0 per cent in March. Its cumulative index increased by 4.2 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year. Cement production declined by 24.7 per cent in March. Its cumulative index declined by 0.8 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year. Electricity generation declined by 7.2 per cent in March. Its cumulative index increased by 1.0 percent during April to March, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.