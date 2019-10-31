India's eight core sector output shrinks by 5.2% in September 2019: Government data

NEW DELHI: India's core sector output further contracted to the lowest level in the past 14 years, mirroring further slowdown in the economy, according to government data released on Thursday.

According to the figure released by the government, the index of eight core industries, which comprises output of coal, crude oil, cement and electricity among others, recorded a decline of 5.2 per cent in September year-on-year.

That was the second straight month of contraction.

''The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 120.6 in September, 2019, which declined by 5.2 per cent as compared to the index of September, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent,'' the government said in a statement.

The index was dragged down by coal mining which came in at minus 20.5 per cent. The figures for the same month last year stood at 4.3 per cent. The cumulative growth during the period of April to September 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent.

Here is how different sectors performed in September, 2019

Coal

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 20.5 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 3.5 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.4 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 6.0 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 4.9 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 6.7 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 5.4 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 1.1 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 0.3 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) declined by 2.1 per cent in September, 2019 over September, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to September, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) declined by 3.7 per cent in September 2019 over September 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 3.6 per cent during April to September 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

These eight core industries represent more than 40 per cent of the total index of industrial production (IIP).