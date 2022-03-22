हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Crude Oil

India's crude oil production drops 2.19 per cent in February

Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd in the nomination block during February 2022 was 230.25 TMT, which is 5.38 per cent higher when compared with production of February 2021.

India&#039;s crude oil production drops 2.19 per cent in February

New Delhi: India`s crude oil production dropped to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February, which is 2.19 per cent lower when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and 5.6 per cent short of the official target, the government data showed on Wednesday.

Cumulative crude oil production during April-February 2021-22 stood at 27,162.3 TMT, which is 4.71 per cent lower than the target and 2.57 per cent lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Crude oil production by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination block during February 2022 was 1510.52 TMT, which is 2.92 per cent lower than the target of the month and 2.22 per cent lower when compared with production of February 2021.

Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd in the nomination block during February 2022 was 230.25 TMT, which is 5.38 per cent higher when compared with production of February 2021 but 10.97 per cent lower than target of the month. 

Crude oil production by private/joint venture companies in the PSC/RSC regime during February 2022 was 531.49 TMT, which is 10.29 per cent lower than the target of the reporting month and 5.06 per cent lower than the production of February 2021.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Crude OilCrude oil productioncrude oil production in IndiaOil India Ltd
Next
Story

ED attaches properties of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: 67 soldiers of Ukraine in Russian captivity, see 50 big news related to war