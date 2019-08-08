India's domestic air traffic rose 7.9% in June: IATA

New Delhi: India's domestic air traffic rose 7.9 in June as compared to the same period last year, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

India’s domestic market continues to recover from the demise of Jet Airways, with demand rising 7.9 percent in June compared to the year-ago period” IATA said in its latest report.

IATA announced that global passenger traffic results for June 2019 showing that demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose by 5.0 percent compared to June 2018. This was up slightly from the 4.7 percent year-over-year growth recorded in May. June capacity (available seat kilometers or ASKs) increased by 3.3 percent , and load factor rose 1.4 percentage points to 84.4 percent, which was a record for the month of June.

“June continued the trend of solid passenger demand growth while the record load factor shows that airlines are maximizing efficiency. Amid continuing trade tensions between the US and China, and rising economic uncertainty in other regions, growth was not as strong as a year ago, however,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.