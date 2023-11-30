trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693749
NewsBusinessEconomy
CORE SECTOR GROWTH

India's Eight Core Industries Grow 12.1% In October

The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to October, 2023-24 is 8.6 percent(provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Ministry of Commerce & Industry release said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Eight Core Industries Grow 12.1% In October

New Delhi: India's eight core infrastructure industries grew 12.1 percent (provisional) in October 2023 as compared to the Index of October 2022. 

"The production of all eight core industries (namely; Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel)recorded positive growth in October 2023 over the corresponding month of last year," Ministry of Commerce & Industry release said.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2023 is revised to 8.5 percent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to October, 2023-24 is 8.6 percent(provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack