New Delhi: India's eight core infrastructure industries grew 12.1 percent (provisional) in October 2023 as compared to the Index of October 2022.

"The production of all eight core industries (namely; Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel)recorded positive growth in October 2023 over the corresponding month of last year," Ministry of Commerce & Industry release said.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2023 is revised to 8.5 percent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to October, 2023-24 is 8.6 percent(provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.