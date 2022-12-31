India's eight core industries register 5.4% growth in Nov 2022

New Delhi: India`s output of eight core industries registered a 5.4 per cent growth in November 2022 as compared to the Index of November 2021, which was 3.2 per cent.The production of cement, coal, electricity, steel and fertilisers increased in November 2022 over the corresponding month of last year.Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity.

According to the statement from the ministry of commerce and industry, the eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).Final growth rate of Index of eight core industries for August 2022 is revised to 4.2 per cent from its provisional level 3.3 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-November 2022 was 8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the statement, coal production increased by 12.3 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.2 per cent during April to November 2022 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude oil production declined by 1.1 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 1.4 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year.Natural gas production declined by 0.7 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Petroleum refinery production declined by 9.3 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021.

Its cumulative index increased by 5.7 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year.Fertilisers production increased by 6.4 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Steel production increased by 10.8 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 7.1 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year.Cement production increased by 28.6 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.8 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year. Electricity generation increased by 12.1 per cent in November 2022 over November 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 9.7 per cent during April to November 2022 over the corresponding period of previous year.