हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Exports

India's exports surge by 297% in first week of April

The US and China accounted for most of the rise in exports during the seven-day period. The imports included petroleum crude and products and electronic goods. UAE and China accounted for a large part of the increase in imports. The data showed that some of the increase was offset by the decrease in imports of silver, fertilizers, crude, and newsprint.

India&#039;s exports surge by 297% in first week of April

 India`s goods exports posted a 297.2 percent increase (year-on-year) in the first seven days of this fiscal to $6.79 billion and by 8.42 percent (YoY) over the corresponding period of 2019-20. Imports in the first week of 2021-22 (April 1-7) increased 244.2 percent to $ 9.66 billion and decreased by 0.65 percent (YoY) over 2019-20 during the week.

The data showed that the export of engineering goods showed an increase of 209.65 percent (YoY) over 2020-21 and of 8.4 percent YoY over 2019-20. Exports of gems and jewellery and petroleum products also increased.

The US and China accounted for most of the rise in exports during the seven-day period. The imports included petroleum crude and products and electronic goods. UAE and China accounted for a large part of the increase in imports.

The data showed that some of the increase was offset by the decrease in imports of silver, fertilizers, crude, and newsprint. The country's exports and imports in April last year were impacted by the situation created by COVID-19.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ExportsEconomyIndian importsUS-China tradeIndian good exports
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 9, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 10th day; check prices in metro cities

Must Watch

PT33M25S

DNA: Archaeological Survey of India to survey Kashi Vishwanath temple site