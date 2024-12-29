New Delhi: India's exports to its trade agreement partner Australia rose 64.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 643.7 million in November on account of healthy growth in sectors such as textiles, chemicals and agricultural products, according to the commerce ministry data.

However, the country's merchandise exports recorded a decline of 5.21 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.56 billion during April-November 2024-25, the preliminary data showed. India and Australia implemented an interim trade pact -- Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) -- on December 29, 2022 and are now in negotiations to widen the scope of the pact and make it a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

On the completion of two years of ECTA, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the agreement has brought with it increased market access for Indian exporters, expanded opportunities for MSMEs and farmers, and generated several employment avenues.

It has also enabled growth in exports by 14 per cent in 2023-24; notable boost in IT/ITeS, business and travel services; and port-study work and work holiday visas, he said in a port on social media platform X.

On the second anniversary of the historic India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), we celebrate our strengthening ties and shared growth between both nations.



This landmark agreement has brought with it increased market access for Indian exporters,… pic.twitter.com/scyB62z6dm December 29, 2024

"The expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries under the agreement reflect the growing business-to-business and people-to-people engagements. We are committed to building on the momentum that the Ind-Aus ECTA has generated and achieve the AUD 100 billion trade target by 2030," Goyal said.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said the key sectors like textiles, chemicals, and agriculture have shown substantial growth, while exports on new lines, including gold studded with diamonds and turbojets highlight the diversification enabled by the agreement.

Imports of essential raw materials, such as metalliferous ores, cotton, wood and wood products have fuelled India's industries, it said, adding that sectors such as electronics and engineering have room for growth.

Since its signing, bilateral merchandise trade has more than doubled, surging from USD 12.2 billion in 2020-21 to USD 26 billion in 2022-23. The total trade, however, moderated in 2023-24 to USD 24 billion in 2023-24. "The current fiscal year continues to reflect strong momentum. Total merchandise bilateral trade from April-November 2024 reached USD 16.3 billion," the ministry said.

Exchange of preferential import data has commenced between both countries, highlighting the effective implementation of the agreement in 2023. The data reveals export and imports utilisation at 79 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively. So far, ten rounds and inter-sessional discussions have been held for the proposed CECA.