NewsBusinessEconomy
FOREX RESERVE

India's Forex Reserve falls to the lowest level in the last two year

This is the lowest level of India`s forex reserves since July 24, 2020.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 05:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • India's Forex reserves falls to $532 billion on September 30.
  • RBI uses its as a buffer to defend rupee against global market volatility.
  • This is the lowest level of India`s forex reserves since July 24, 2020.

Trending Photos

India's Forex Reserve falls to the lowest level in the last two year

New Delhi: India`s foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped by $4.854 billion to $532.664 billion for the week ended September 30, the lowest level since July 2020, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used its kitty to defend the rupee, which has hit record lows.

ALSO READ: Canara Bank launches a special FIXED DEPOSIT scheme offering 7.5% interest rate; Check benefits, tenure and more

This is the lowest level of India`s forex reserves since July 24, 2020. The forex reserves had slumped by $8.134 billion during the week ended September 23, 2022, the previous reporting week. As per the Reserve Bank of India`s weekly statistical supplement, foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, dipped by $4.406 billion to $472.807 billion during the week ended September 30.

ALSO READ | IMF warns higher RECESSION risk and dark GLOBAL outlook in the coming years

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK`s Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves dropped by $281 million to $37.605 billion during the week ended September 30.The value of India`s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund declined by $167 million to $17.427 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.

However, India`s reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $4.826 billion during the week ended September 30, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022