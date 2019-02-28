हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Q3 GDP

India's GDP growth slows to 5-quarter low of 6.6% in Q3

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices (2011-12) had grown at 7 percent in October-December quarter of the previous financial year.

India&#039;s GDP growth slows to 5-quarter low of 6.6% in Q3

New Delhi: India's economic growth slowed to a 5-quarter low of 6.6 percent in October-December period of this fiscal, according to government data released Thursday.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices (2011-12) had grown at 7 percent in October-December quarter of the previous financial year.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 35.00 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.85 lakh crore in Q3 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 6.6 percent.

"GDP growth rates for Q1 and Q2 of 2018-19 at Constant Prices are 8.0 percent and 7.0 percent respectively," the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement.

According to the statement, GDP growth during 2018-19 is estimated at 7 percent as compared to 7.2 percent in 2017-18.

Earlier last month, the CSO had estimated GDP growth of 7.2 percent for this fiscal under its first advance estimates.

