India's horticulture crop production rises 0.69% to 313.85 million tonnes in 2018-19

New Delhi: The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on Thursday released the Third Advanced Estimate (2018-19) of Area and Production of various Horticulture Crops showing that the country's horticulture crop production rose 0.69 percent to 313.85 million tonnes in 2018-19.

“The Total Horticulture Production of the country is estimated to be 313.85 Million Tonnes which is 0.69 percent higher than the Horticulture Production in 2017-18,” an official release said.

As area under Horticulture Crops has remained broadly at the same level, the higher production owes mainly to Productivity gains, it added.

The Third Advanced Estimate observed overall increase in production of Fruits, Vegetables, Spices, Flowers and Honey whereas decrease is observed in production of Plantation and Aromatics and Medicinal crops as compared to last year.



Fruits Production is estimated to be around 98.57 Million Tonnes, compared to 97.36 Million Tonnes last year.

Vegetables Production is estimated to be around 185.88 Million Tonnes, which is 0.81% higher than the production last year.

Onion Production is estimated to be around 23.48 Million Tonnes, which is 0.95% higher than the production last year.

Potato Production is estimated to be around 53.03 Million Tonnes, which is 3.4% higher than the production last year.

Tomato Production is estimated to be around 19.39 Million Tonnes, which is 1.8%, lower than the production last year.

Spices Production is estimated to be around 9.22 Million Tonnes, which is higher than the production last year.