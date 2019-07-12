India's IIP growth at 3.1% in May, June retail inflation at 3.18%

New Delhi: India's industrial output slowed to 3.1 percent in May, as against 3.8 percent in the same period last year. The country's IIP stood at 3.4 percent in April, government data showed on Wednesday.

In terms of industries, twelve out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of May 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Meanwhile the country's retail inflation jumped to 3.18 percent in June as against 4.92 in the same period last year mainly due to costlier food items, government data showed Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation for May was 3.05 percent, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

Retail inflation is a crucial data point, keenly watched by the Reserve Bank while deciding its monetary policy.