India's Industrial Production grows 2% in June

New Delhi: India`s Industrial Production (IIP) grew 2 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2019 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 3.6 percent.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2019 stand at 106.6, 130.1 and 173.0 respectively, with the corresponding growth rates of 1.6 percent, 1.2 percent and 8.2 percent as compared to June 2018.

The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-June 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018 has been 3.0 percent, 3.1 percent and 7.2 percent respectively.

In terms of industries, eight out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of June 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The industry group ‘Manufacture of basic metals’ has shown the highest positive growth of 17.7 percent followed by 16.5 percent in ‘Manufacture of food products’ and 10.3 percent in‘Manufacture of tobacco products’.

On the other hand, the industry group ‘Manufacture of paper and paper products’ has shown the highest negative growth of 19.9 percent followed by 14.3 percent in ‘Manufacture of furniture’ and 13.9 percent in ‘Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’, government data showed.