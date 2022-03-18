India's legitimate energy transactions shouldn't be politicised: Govt on oil imports from Russia

New Delhi: India's legitimate energy transactions shouldn't be politicised, government has said on the country's crude oil imports, energy ties with Russia.

"India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources. We welcome such offers from all producers. Indian traders too operate in global energy markets to explore best options," ANI reported quoting sources.

"Countries with oil self-sufficiency or those importing themselves from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading. India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised," it said.

"India is highly dependent on imports for meeting its energy requirements. Nearly 85% of our crude oil requirement (5 million barrels a day) has to be imported. Most of the imports are from West Asia (Iraq 23%, Saudi Arabia 18%, UAE 11%)," it added.

United States has said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions but added that such move would put New Delhi on the wrong side of history.

"Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Asked about a report on India's willingness to take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, Psaki said, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)." "But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki added.

India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has consistently asked all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue. It has, however, abstained in all United Nations resolutions against Russia.

Live TV

#mute