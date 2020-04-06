हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India's March gold imports plunge to a new low on record price: Sources

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported 25 tonnes of gold in March, down from 93.24 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Mumbai: India's gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Monday.

The world`s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported 25 tonnes of gold in March, down from 93.24 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, March imports dropped nearly 63% to $1.22 billion, he added.

