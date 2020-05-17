India's Rs 20-lakh crore economic package: Here's the break-up

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (May 17) provided a tranche-wise break up of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the economy in view of the coronavirus crisis. Here is the summary of all the announcements so far, totaling over Rs 20 lakh crores:
Earlier measures: Rs 1,92,000 crore
Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore
Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore
Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore
Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore
Total: 20,97,053 crore
Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore
Emergency working capital facility for businesses: Rs 3 lakh crore
Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore
Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore
EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore
Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore
Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs & MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore
Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore
DISCOMS: Rs 90,000 crore
reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore
Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore
Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore
Interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore
Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore
Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore
Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore
Additional credit through Kisan Credit Credit: Rs 2 lakh crore
Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore
Micro food enterprises (MFEs): Rs 10,000 crore
PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore
TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore
Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore
Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore
Promotion of herbal cultivation: Rs 4,000 crore
Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore
Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore
RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore
Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: Rs 7,800 crore
PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore