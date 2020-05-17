India's Rs 20-lakh crore economic package: Here's the break-up

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (May 17) provided a tranche-wise break up of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the economy in view of the coronavirus crisis. Here is the summary of all the announcements so far, totaling over Rs 20 lakh crores:

Earlier measures: Rs 1,92,000 crore

Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore

Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore

Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore

Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore

Total: 20,97,053 crore

Emergency working capital facility for businesses: Rs 3 lakh crore

Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore

Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore

EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore

Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore

Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs & MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore

Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore

DISCOMS: Rs 90,000 crore

reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore

Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore

Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore

Interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore

Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore

Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore

Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore

Additional credit through Kisan Credit Credit: Rs 2 lakh crore

Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore

Micro food enterprises (MFEs): Rs 10,000 crore

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore

TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore

Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore

Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore

Promotion of herbal cultivation: Rs 4,000 crore

Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore

Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore

RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore

Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: Rs 7,800 crore

PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore