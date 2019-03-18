India's sugar output rose to 6% at 273.47 lakh tonne till March 15

New Delhi: India's Sugar production rose by 6 per cent to 273.47 lakh tonne till March 15, 2019, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

On the corresponding date last year, 258.20 lakh tons had been produced with 399 mills operating as on 15th March 2018, the industry data said.

“During 2018-19 SS, 527 sugar mills were in operation and they have produced 273.47 lakh tons of sugar till 15th March 2019. As on that date, 154 mills have stopped crushing and 373 sugar mills in the country continue their crushing, ISMA said.

In Maharashtra, sugar production till 15th March 2019 was 100.08 lakh tons, compared with 93.84 lakh tons produced last year same period. In UP, 116 sugar mills are in operation and 84.14 lakh tons of sugar was produced till 15th March 2019, compared with 84.39 lakh tons produced on the corresponding date of last year, it said.

Sugar mills have produced 42.45 lakh tons of sugar in Karnataka in the aforementioned period. 56 mills have closed their operations in the State while 11 mills are in operation. During the corresponding period last year, 65 sugar mills had produced 35.10 lakh tons sugar. Of the 65 sugar mills, 17 mills were in operation as on 15th March 2019 and 48 mills had closed their operations.

In case of Tamil Nadu, 29 sugar mills are in operation and have produced 5.40 lakh tons of sugar, as compared to 4.33 lakh tons produced on the corresponding date. Gujarat has produced 9.80 lakh tons of sugar till 15th March 2019 with 14 sugar mills in operation. Last year, 9.10 lakh tons of sugar had been produced on the same date, ISMA said.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 25 sugar mills have produced 6.5 lakh tons, of which 3 mills have stopped crushing. Last year, 6.40 lakh tons was produced on the corresponding date and 14 mills were in operation.

In Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, sugar production has been in the order of 6.65 lakh tons,2.95 lakh tons, 5.45 lakh tons, 4.90 lakh tons and 4.75 lakh tons, respectively.