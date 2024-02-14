trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721231
India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 0.27% In January

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.39 percent.

New Delhi: The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation eased in January to 0.27 percent as compared to 0.73 percent in December 2023.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is0.27% (Provisional) for the month of January, 2024(over January, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in January, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, minerals, other transport equipment etc," Ministry of Commerce & Industry release said.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.39 percent.

"For the month of November, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 153.1 and 0.39% respectively," the release said. 

Food inflation eased to 6.85 percent in January, compared to 9.38 percent in December 2023, data showed.

Inflation in vegetables was 19.71 per cent in January, down from 26.3 per cent in the preceding month. The WPI inflation in pulses was at 16.06 per cent in January, while in fruits it was 1.01 per cent. The wholesale inflation in January 2023 was 4.8 per cent.

