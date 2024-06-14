Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757616
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA INFLATION

India's Wholesale Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High Of 2.61% In May 2024

Onion prices played a spoilsport, rising by 58 percent in May, data showed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Wholesale Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High Of 2.61% In May 2024

New Delhi: India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) surged to 15-month high of 2.61 percent in May backed by increase in food articles prices, corresponding to the same period last year, data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday showed.   

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is2.61% (Provisional) for the month of May, 2024(over May, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in May, 2024 is primarily due toincreasein prices offood articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc," said an official release.

Food articles which rose by 7.4 percent. Crude petroleum and natural gas turned costlier by 1.35 per cent during the month and prices of manufactured products were up marginally by 0.78 per cent.

The wholesale prices of onions shot up by 58 percent in May, data showed.

WPI inflation for the month of March was 0.26 percent in March and 1.26 percent in April.

"Going ahead, inflation in the food articles is expected to rationalize by September/October 2024 as many of the kharif crops will be entering the mandis and supplementing the existing supply on the back of government strengthening the supply chains and expectation of above normal southwest monsoon," said  Sanjeev Agrawal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What advice did RSS give to BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
DNA Video
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
DNA Video
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
DNA Video
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
DNA Video
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?