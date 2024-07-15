New Delhi: India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation jumped to 16 months high, surging 3.36 percent in June this year compared to the same month of the previous year, a data by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 3.36% (Provisional) for the month of June, 2024 (over June, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc," said an official release.

The month over month change in WPI for the month of June, 2024 stood at 0.39% as compared to May, 2024, it said. For the month of April, 2024 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' stood at 152.9 and 1.19% respectively.

The index for this Primary Articles group increased by 2.08% to 191.6 (provisional) in June, 2024 from 187.7 (provisional) for the month of May, 2024. Prices of food articles (2.96%) and minerals (1.47%) increased in June, 2024 as compared to May, 2024. Prices of non-food articles (-0.32%) and crude petroleum & natural gas (-0.57%) declined in June, 2024 as compared to May, 2024.