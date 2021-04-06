IndiGo flight operations at Goa airport hit after staff go on strike

On April 6, airline major IndiGo’s services were stalled at Goa airport after staff at subsidiary Agile Airport Services Pvt Ltd, went on a strike.

The low-cost airline has reportedly re-scheduled departures from the airport in the state.

Confirming this development, the airline said in a statement that employees of Agile "have always received their salaries on time. We have not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last year."

"Despite this, a small section of them in Goa have caused disruption at work, asking for an immediate increment, while it has been promised to be included in the salary for Apr 2021. We want to reiterate our continued commitment to employee welfare and well-being."

The airline added that flights are operating on schedule after 'a slight delay.'

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working towards getting reinforcements to ensure a continued hassle-free and on-time travel experience for our passengers,” the airline added.

