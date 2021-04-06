हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo flight operations at Goa airport hit after staff go on strike

On April 6, airline major IndiGo’s services were stalled at Goa airport after staff at subsidiary Agile Airport Services Pvt Ltd, went on a strike.

IndiGo flight operations at Goa airport hit after staff go on strike

On April 6, airline major IndiGo’s services were stalled at Goa airport after staff at subsidiary Agile Airport Services Pvt Ltd, went on a strike.

The low-cost airline has reportedly re-scheduled departures from the airport in the state.

Confirming this development, the airline said in a statement that employees of Agile "have always received their salaries on time. We have not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last year."

"Despite this, a small section of them in Goa have caused disruption at work, asking for an immediate increment, while it has been promised to be included in the salary for Apr 2021. We want to reiterate our continued commitment to employee welfare and well-being."

The airline added that flights are operating on schedule after 'a slight delay.'

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working towards getting reinforcements to ensure a continued hassle-free and on-time travel experience for our passengers,” the airline added.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndigoIndiGo airlinesIndiGo servicesAgile Airport Services Pvt Ltd
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 6, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 7th day; check prices in metro cities

Must Watch

PT21M52S

PM Modi from Cooch Behar in West Bengal: Muslims have also understood Didi's politics