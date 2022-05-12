हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
industrial production

Industrial production grows 1.9% in March, 11.3% in 2021-22

Industrial production rose 1.9 per cent in March 2022, as per the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

Industrial production grows 1.9% in March, 11.3% in 2021-22

New Delhi: India's industrial production rose 1.9 per cent in March 2022, according to official data released on Thursday. As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in March 2022.

Mining output climbed 4 per cent, and power generation increased 6.1 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 24.2 per cent in March 2021.

During 2021-22, the IIP grew 11.3 per cent as against an 8.4 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. Also Read: Google to bring Pixel 6a to India after gap of 2 years

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. Also Read: Retail inflation soars to 8-yr high of 7.79% in April

