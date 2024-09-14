Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Faces Backlash Over Parenting Advice– Know Why

New Delhi: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is once again in the spotlight. This time for his recent comments on parenting and discipline. Following his earlier suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, Murthy is now facing criticism for advising parents to dedicate three to four hours daily to their children to foster discipline at home. His remarks have sparked a heated debate as many question the practicality and implications of such expectations.

Narayan Murthy, during an event in Bengaluru on September 9 reflected on his and his wife Sudha Murthy’s parenting approach. He explained that they spend more than three and a half hours each day reading with their children, Akshata and Rohan, throughout their school years.

Murthy said, "My wife's logic was, if I am watching TV, I cannot tell my children to study. So she said, I will sacrifice my TV time, and I will also study,".

He stressed the importance of setting a good example for children, saying, “You cannot ask your child to study while you watch a movie.”

Murthy's comments quickly went viral on Twitter. It igniting widespread frustration and led to a wave of trolling on the platform. Many users expressed concerns about balancing work and family life. They questioned how one could manage both while adhering to a 70-hour workweek, which they argue disrupts work-life balance.

"Parents can’t watch movies and ask children to study" - NARAYAN MURTHY



"I & my wife Sudha Murthy dedicated more than three and a half hours each evening to reading with our children during their school years"



"It is for parents to create an environment of discipline at home… pic.twitter.com/E1RVGYtSHo — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) September 10, 2024

One user asked, “But if parents work for 72 hours as you recommend then when will they devote time to kids?”

Another user remarked, “It's unrealistic to expect every parent to dedicate hours to reading or studying with their kids, especially in today's world where many parents are juggling jobs, household responsibilities, and more. Not all families have the same resources or time. Imposing this ideal on everyone is out of touch with the reality most parents face. Creating an environment for discipline doesn’t mean parents need to sacrifice every moment of personal time. Balance is key, not rigid, outdated expectations.”

A third user pointed out, “14 hrs Work + 6 hrs Sleep + 3.5 hrs Reading with Children = 23.5 hrs. Working 70 hours a week means 14 hours/day, with weekends off. Add commuting, cooking, household chores, and childcare, and just 6 hours of sleep for a healthy life—is that balance even possible?”