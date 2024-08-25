Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782791https://zeenews.india.com/economy/instagram-has-massive-child-exploitation-problem-but-no-arrest-for-zuckerberg-musk-2782791.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ELON MUSK

Instagram Has Massive Child Exploitation Problem But No Arrest For Zuckerberg: Musk

In May this year, Musk said that Zuckerberg-run Meta is "super greedy" at taking credit for advertisers who run campaigns on its platform. 

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 06:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Instagram Has Massive Child Exploitation Problem But No Arrest For Zuckerberg: Musk File Photo

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday came out in support of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, saying Mark Zuckerberg should instead be arrested for "massive child exploitation" problem on his Meta-owned Instagram. The billionaire reacted after Russian-born Pavel Durov, founder and owner of the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France over numerous charges related to his platform, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Musk said that Meta Founder March Zuckerberg has “already caved into censorship pressure”. “Instagram has a massive child exploitation problem, but no arrest for Zuck, as he censors free speech and gives governments backdoor access to user data,” the X owner posted.

He further said that “It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme”. “It is vital to the support of free speech that you forward X posts to people you know, especially in censorship-heavy countries,” the tech billionaire mentioned. In February this year, Zuckerberg apologised to the families of victims of online child sex abuse during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill.

The billionaire entrepreneur told parents that "I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered”. “And this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry-wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer,” he added.

In May this year, Musk said that Zuckerberg-run Meta is "super greedy" at taking credit for advertisers who run campaigns on its platform. The X owner replied that "we are terrible at claiming credit, and Meta is super greedy at claiming credit.”

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg is well known. They were apparently set for a “cage fight’ some time back -- dubbed as the fight of the century. However, the much-anticipated showdown between the duo was cancelled.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh