Insurance companies want 'waiting period' for Covid-infected patients

For persons infected with the Covid virus who wish to acquire a term plan, life insurance firms are requiring a three-month waiting period.

Companies are also demanding additional medical tests, including chest X-rays, depending on the severity of the infection and if hospitalization was required, in order to give a term plan to people who do not have any existing insurance.

Last year's devastation caused by the second wave of the Covid 19 outbreak sparked a trend that is now a full-fledged policy for all insurance firms. People who wish to acquire a term plan must fill out a so-called Covid declaration form, which asks, among other things, if the insurance buyer has been infected with the virus in the previous 90 days. Furthermore, depending on the severity of the infection, test results are required.

"Insurance companies are requiring a one to three month postponement of proposal for patients infected with Covid who want to buy a term plan, depending on the severity of the infection and whether hospitalisation was required," stated Dr Kumar B.G. "Companies may also want medical evidence such as chest X-rays before making a decision."

