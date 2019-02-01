Interim Budget 2019: Defence budget goes past Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time

New Delhi: India's defence forces will get more than Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time in from the Budget. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Indian defence forces will get all the support they need from the government and the citizens of the country and he is proud to announce that the Narendra Modi government has already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore for the One Rank One Pension, as promised in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election manifesto for the 204 Lok Sabha election.

Goyal announced that more money will be sanctioned for the defence forces over and above announced in the Interim Budget 2019 if there is a need for it.

In the Union Budget 2017-18 the then finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the USA for medical treatment, had allocated Rs 2,95,511.41 crore for Defence, accounting for 12.10 per cent of the total Central Government expenditure for the year 2018-19.

The allocation of Rs 2,95,511.41 crore represented a growth of 7.81 per cent over Budget Estimates (Rs 2,74,114.12 crore) and 5.91 per cent over Revised Estimates (Rs. 2,79,003.85 crore), respectively for the financial year 2017-18.

Out of Rs 2,95,511.41 crore allocated for the financial year 2018-19, Rs. 1,95,947.55 crore has been allocated for Revenue (Net) expenditure and Rs 99,563.86 crore for Capital expenditure for the Defence Services and the Organizations/ Departments under Ministry of Defence. The amount of Rs. 99,563.86 crore, allocated for Capital expenditure, includes modernisation related expenditure. The Capital allocation for Ministry of Defence under BE 2018-19 is 33.1 per cent of the total Central Government Expenditure on Capital Account, which is Rs 3,00,441 crore.

For Defence Pension, which is over and above the outlay mentioned above, an amount of Rs. 1,08,853.30 crore has been provided in BE 2018-19. This is 26.60 per cent above the BE 2017-18 of Rs. 85,740 crore and 14.26 per cent over RE 2017-18 of Rs. 95,000 crore.