Budget 2019

Interim budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the interim budget is a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after the Lok Sabha polls.

Hours after the interim budget was announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it and asserted that everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget. 

"Interim budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls," said PM Modi.

The PM said that in this budget from middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been included.

He also praised the middle class and the upper middle class saying that it is their generosity and honesty which provides tax to the nation through which schemes are formulated and there is welfare of poor. 

PM Modi further added that the government has fulfilled the demand of the people to exempt from taxation those with an annual income of upto Rs 5 Lakh.

"From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget," PM Modi said further.

"It's generosity and honesty of middle class&upper middle class which provides tax to the nation through which schemes are formulated and there is welfare of poor. There was always the demand to exempt those, with annual income upto Rs 5 Lakh, from taxation. Our govt fulfilled this," added PM Modi.

He highlighted that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of the government.

Lauding the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, PM Modi said that the scheme is a historic step for farmer welfare as it will benefit over 12 crore farmers who own five acres or less than five acres of land. He also added that for farmers, there have been several schemes by different governments from time to time, but only two-three crore farmers were included under these schemes.

"The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a historic step for farmer welfare. For farmers, there have been several schemes by different govts from time to time, but only 2-3 crore farmers were included under these schemes. But now PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will benefit over 12 crore farmers who own 5 acres or less than 5 acres of land," added the PM.

