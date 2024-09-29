IPO Market Buzz Continues Next Week With 3 New Public Issues

Mumbai: India's primary market continues to boom, with three SME IPOs set to launch next week from September 30, and the market will see several main board IPO listings like KRN Heat Exchanges, which received massive subscriptions of over 200 times.

NeoPolitan Pizza, Foods SME IPO will open for retail investors from September 30 to October 4. Under this IPO, the company plans to raise capital of Rs 12 crore. This entire IPO will be a fresh issue, in which 60 lakh new shares will be issued.

Paramount Dye Tec SME IPO, opens for subscription on September 30, 2024. Investors can bid for this IPO till October 3, 2024. Its issue size is Rs 28.43 crore. This entire IPO will be a fresh issue, in which 24.3 lakh shares will be issued.

Subscription of Subam Papers SME IPO will open to the general public on September 30, 2024, and close on October 3, 2024. The issue size of this IPO is Rs 93.70 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.65 lakh new shares.

Three main board companies will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) next week.

Manba Finance will be listed on NSE and BSE on September 30. This IPO was open for retail investors from September 23 to September 25. The size of this IPO was Rs 150.84 crore and it was a completely fresh issue.

The allotment of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is expected to be finalised on September 30. The listing of shares will be on NSE and BSE on October 3. This IPO was open for retail investors from September 25 to September 27. Its issue size was Rs 341.95 crore.

Diffusion Engineers IPO subscription will close on September 30. Its allotment is expected to be finalised on October 1, 2024. Diffusion Engineers shares may be listed on NSE, and BSE on October 4.