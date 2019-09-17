IRCTC offering Bharat Darshan tour package from MP to Gujarat: Price and tour details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is starting a special Bharat Darshan tour Package from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat starting at Rs 8,505.

The Bharat Darshan train yatra will start from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and will cover some religious and leisure destinations.

It will cover places like Porbandar, birth place of Mahatma Gandhi and Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The tour package will also take passengers to Vadodara for visit to Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel, the world’s tallest statue.

The 9 days/8 nights tour package is being conducted by the Bhopal regional office of IRCTC.

Package tariff (per person)

For Sleeper class: Rs 8505 (Including Service Tax)

For 3AC class – Rs 10,395 (Including Service Tax)

Package details

The tour “Bharat Darshan Yatra (WZBD-267)” will cover Indore (Omkareshwar) – Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar) – Ahmedabad – Dwarka – Porbander – Somnath – Vadodara (Statue of Unity).

The route will be Rewa – Satna – Maihar – Katni – Jabalpur – Narsinghpur – Pipariya – Itarsi – Hoshangabad – Habibganj – Sehore – Shujalpur – Maksi – Dewas – Indore – Ujjain – Ahmedabad-Dwarka-Porbander-Somnath- Vadodara (Statue of Unity)- Ratlam – Ujjain – Maksi – Shujalpur – Sehore – Habibganj – Hoshangbad – Itarsi – Pipariya – Narsinghpur – Jabalpur – Katni – Maihar – Satna – Rewa

Package inclusion

1. Hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up.

2. Pure vegetarian meals.

3. Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

4. Tour escorts for announcements and information.

5. Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

6. An IRCTC Official on train as Train Superintendent.