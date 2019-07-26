close

Indian Railways

IRCTC offers several Bharat Darshan train yatra from Bihar: Price and tour details

Called the 'Bharat darshan train yatra' these train journey packages from Bihar to India's holy shrines will include one package Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra, and two packages for Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering several tour packages from Bihar.

Called the 'bharat darshan train yatra' these train journey packages from Bihar to India's holy shrines – one package Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra, and two packages for Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.

The 10 Nights / 11 Days Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra Ex Jaynagar will begin from 11th September at a starting price of Rs 10,391, the 7 Nights /8 Days Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra with Haridwar Ex Rajgir will begin from 25th September at a starting price of Rs 7,551 and the 7 Night /8 Days Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra with Haridwar Ex Saharsa Jn will begin from 15th October at a starting price of Rs 7,551.

IRCTC said that the journey in sleeper class will include non AC hall accommodation/dhramsala at the places of night stay, road transfer by non ac bus, vegetarian food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), per day bottle packaged drinking water will be given to each passenger, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms), and an IRCTC official on train as train superintendent.

At the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to where bus can go or permissible and accommodation in Dharamshala/ Dormitory, hotels will be provided, it added.

