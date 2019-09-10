IRCTC-run Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express with swanky interiors to begin operation soon

New Delhi: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, India’s private train run and managed by the IRCTC, the ticketing arm of Indian Railways will start its operation soon.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express with state-of-the art technology, swanky interiors, housing modern amenities like special check-in centres, cushioned seats, entertainment portal and tasty snacking options is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in less than seven hours.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted:

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will soon begin operations, laced with modern amenities like special check-in centres, cushioned seats, entertainment portal and tasty snacking options. pic.twitter.com/EwEgleMds2 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 10, 2019

This will be the second private train to be run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) after taking over the charges of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is expected to begin services on October 4, sources had earlier told Zee Media. The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will run on all six days of the week barring Tuesdays.

After initial runs and services, IRCTC may later hand over the charges of operations of Tejas express to private players, sources added. Sources further added that passengers will be able to book train tickets 15 days prior to their journey and that ITCTC may take dynamic fare and pricing model for ticket charges.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will also give airline-style facilities and convenience to the passengers, sources said.

IRCTC is expected to issue tender for private companies to undertake the services. IRCTC will pay haulage charges to the Indian Railways to operate the Tejas Express train.