skill development

IT sector to create 2.5 lakh jobs in coming months: Govt

Union Minister of Skill Development said India will stand shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced countries in the IT sector and called upon the Indian youth to lead the fourth industrial revolution through modern knowledge and skill.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said that about 2.5 lakh new jobs will be created in the IT sector through the comprehensive skill Development programme in coming months

Addressing the “World Skills India”- International Cloud Computing Challenge, 2019 Pandey said that rapid advances made in the digital technology in India can take this sector to the tune of 7.2 billion dollars from 2.5 billion in 2018, as a very healthy completion is on in 52 different fields of skill development and training including Cloud Computing, IOT, Big Data, Machine Learning, Blockchain etc.

“To transform the World’s largest youth force into a truly skilled force is the vision of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

He also expressed hope that in coming years, India will stand shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced countries in the IT sector and called upon the Indian youth to lead the fourth industrial revolution through modern knowledge and skill.

62.5 percent of the population aged between15 to 59 should get proper guidance, motivation and training to become one of the most advanced workforces to fulfill the vision of Digital India, Pandey added.

 

skill development, Mahendra Nath Pandey, India jobs
