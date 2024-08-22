Janmashtami Bank Holiday 2024: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 26? Check State-Wise List

New Delhi: Several states will experience a three-day bank closure starting this Saturday, August 24, 2024. This is due to some states observing a bank holiday on Monday, August 25, in celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. To ensure smooth banking transactions, it's a good idea for customers to check if their state will be affected by this holiday.

Are All Banks Closed on August 24?

Yes, banks will be closed this Saturday, August 24, because it's the fourth Saturday of the month. As per RBI guidelines, banks observe closures on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays and other national or regional holidays.

August Bank Holidays in 2024

August 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday of the month; banks are closed.

August 25 (Sunday): Banks are closed as it is Sunday.

August 26 (Monday): On August 26, 2024, in observance of Krishna Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8), banks will be closed in several states across India. This includes Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Please note that while physical bank branches will be closed on Monday in the listed states, digital banking services will still be available. You can continue to use internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, as well as NEFT and RTGS services without interruption.