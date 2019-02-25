Know how to check address change status on Aadhaar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhar card holders can make correction like name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number and email ID, online through UIDAI portal.

While, substantial documents will be required by the authorities to validate your claims, no documents are required for mobile number change and gender correction.

Here's how you can change your address on Aadhar card online

Visit the official UIDAI website

https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-home/

Click on the update Aadhar details (online) as shown in image.

Now enter your Aadhar number generate your One Time Password (OTP)

Remember, the OTP will be sent to your registered mobile phone

Upon recieving the OTP, enter it at the Text Verification box

You will recieve an array of options –Name change, date of birth, gender, address change etc

Select the address change option

Fill in your new address details

Go to the next step, where you will be required to submit necessary documents

You will get two BPO service provider selection. Click any one.

Next you will have to finally submit.

Upon completion, you will be given URN number.

Keep this number to track down your progress.

How to Check Address Update Status?

Go to the following website:

https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/check-status

You can either enter your Aadhaar number or your Virtual Aadhaar ID

Now punch in the verification code and generate your One-Time Password (OTP)

Once you have recieved the OTP on your registered mobile number you can punch in the details and check the update status of your address.