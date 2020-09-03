List of auctioning of coal mines revised, 38 coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Thursday announced revision in the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining, stating that now 38 blocks be auctioned instead of 41 mines announced earlier.

The revision in the list includes addition of three blocks Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat (in Chhattisgarh) and withdrawal of five blocks -- Morga South, Fatehpur, Madanpur (North), Morga-II and Sayang (in Chhattisgarh).

The Coal Ministry made following revisions in the list of coal mines:

Addition of Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat Coal Mines to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957



Withdrawal of Morga South Coal Mine from the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957



Withdrawal of Fatehpur East,Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and SayangCoal Mines from the 11th Tranche of Auction under the CM(SP) Act, 2015

“Therefore, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957,” an official release said.

As part of the initiative of opening up of the coal sector and introduction of commercial coal mining in the country, the government launched the auction process for 41 coal mines on June 18, 2020, for commercial mining under 11th tranche of auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and first tranche of Auction under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.