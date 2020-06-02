LIVE: Making economy strong post COVID-19 is top priority now, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the inaugural address at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2020- “Getting Growth Back”. This is PM’s first major speech on the Indian Economy since the announcement of Unlock-1.

The virtual online meeting at the annual session of the CII assumes significance as companies are resuming operations after the government has allowed gradual phasing out of the lockdown.

The CII is an industry association in India and is completing 125 years of its journey this year.

Here are the live updates

We need to highlight on 5 I: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation

Making the economy strong post COVID-19 is the top priority now, says Modi

I say so because I believe in India's innovation capabilities: Modi

From “Getting Growth Back”, I will go a step ahead and say 'Yes we will definitely get our growth back' says PM

Online events like these are becoming new normal in times of Corona: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates CII on completing 125 years

CII has been dedicated to nation building. We are most privileged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to inaugurate the session: Vikram Kirloskar, President, CII

CII is the only industry association with a social compact for a caring industry. CII has played an important role in the nation's development agenda: Kirloskar

CII connects and has vast network across geographies and opens a new door for India on foreign shores: Kirloskar

CII has touched the lives of almost 80 lakh people during the current pandemic crisis: Kirloskar

As we bring back growth, CII is committed to ensuring that it is inclusive for all sections of society. Industry will need to play a major role in this: Kirloskar