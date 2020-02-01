Budget 2020 key highlights live news: Sitharaman aims to make India $5-trillion economy

1 February 2020, 11:18 AM
FDI increased from $119 billion to $ 284 billion in between FY 2014 to 2019
1 February 2020, 11:15 AM
4 % household spend saved due to introduction of GST - FM
1 February 2020, 11:12 AM
60 lakh new tax payers added in the Indian economy.
1 February 2020, 11:10 AM
Inspector Raj has vanished in the MSME sector, says FM during Union Budget 2020 presentation
1 February 2020, 11:10 AM
''GST council has been pro-active in resolving issues'' - FM Nirmala Sitharaman
1 February 2020, 11:08 AM
In her second budget presentation Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said GST has been one of the most historic achievement of the government.
1 February 2020, 11:03 AM
Budget facts: The first Union budget of independent India was presented by RK Shanmukham Chetty on 26 November 1947
1 February 2020, 11:00 AM
As per the survey reports, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme of the government is likley to see a change in the budget.
1 February 2020, 10:54 AM
Economy survey 2020 stated that the Union Budget 2020 should focus towars strengthening the invisible hand by promoting pro-business policies to provide equal opportunities for new entrants.
1 February 2020, 10:49 AM
As per the Economy survey released by the Narendra Modi led government, India’s aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy depends critically on strengthening the invisible hand of the market.
1 February 2020, 10:48 AM
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman budget will take into account the Economic Survey 2019-20 which was tabled in Parliament on Friday (January 31).