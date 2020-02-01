Budget 2020 key highlights live news: Sitharaman aims to make India $5-trillion economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second union budget today which will focus towards boosting India's economic growth and maintaining the fiscal disciple. Sitharaman's budget 2020 highlights would aim to make India a $5-trillion economy in the next five years. The key highlights of India's budget will determine the future of the country's economic growth.

For 2019-20, the government's fiscal deficit was budgeted at 3.3 per cent of GDP. However, the current stress in the economy as shown in the many survey seems to have given Nirmala Sitharaman a clear message that she should go easy on the deficit target and instead open the spending tap a bit more.

In the previous budget (2019-20) of Narendra Modi-led-government the major highlight were building team India with 'Jan Bhagidari' that is minimum government maximum governance, achieving green mother earth and blue skies through a pollution-free India, making digital India reach every sector of the economy, launching space and satellite programmes, building physical and social infrastructure, water management, clean rivers, blue economy.

Union budget 2019 also focused on the agriculture sector with lunching schemes for self-sufficiency and export of food-grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables. The budget also bought with it some major beneficiaries in the field of health schemes achieving a healthy society via ayushman bharat, well-nourished women & children, safety of citizens.

The previous budget also paid emphasis on MSMEs, start-ups, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs and batteries, and medical devices under the 'Make in India' scheme of the government.

Here are the key highlights of Budget 2020: